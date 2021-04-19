DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,610 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned 3.57% of Willdan Group worth $17,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $256,398.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $25,032.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $612,182.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,586 shares of company stock worth $2,322,679 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.46 million, a PE ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. Analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

