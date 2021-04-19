DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.35% of Watts Water Technologies worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $120.54 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.15.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

