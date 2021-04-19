DnB Asset Management AS Sells 13,255 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,130 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,765 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $71.81 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.93.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

