DnB Asset Management AS Sells 4,051 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 301,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $224.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.18 and its 200 day moving average is $206.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

