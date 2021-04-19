DnB Asset Management AS Sells 46,801 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,801 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.12% of L Brands worth $19,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 31.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 102,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $34,100,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of LB opened at $66.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

