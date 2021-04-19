DnB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,326 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $270.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.59.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

