DogeCash Price Up 28.7% Over Last 7 Days (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. DogeCash has a market cap of $1.37 million and $8,033.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0931 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00033420 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001498 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003078 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 119.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 14,677,449 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.