Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Volume Hits $29.71 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $48.36 billion and approximately $29.71 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 426% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.59 or 0.00452772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000896 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,251,963,658 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

