DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $385,037.29 and approximately $24,928.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.56 or 0.00452469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002530 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

