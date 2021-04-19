Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Douglas Emmett in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.17.

DEI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

Shares of DEI opened at $32.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth $172,301,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth $45,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,237,000 after buying an additional 645,837 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,566,000 after buying an additional 626,463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,037,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

