Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $141.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average is $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Dover by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $9,652,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Dover by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dover by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

