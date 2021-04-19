Dragon Coins Tops One Day Volume of $496.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $496.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00086788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.69 or 0.00644403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039393 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins is a coin. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

