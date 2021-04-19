Drep [new] (DREP) Price Tops $1.98 on Exchanges

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003461 BTC on exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $78.89 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00089818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.73 or 0.00664686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00042389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

