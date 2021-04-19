DREP [old] Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00063438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00086628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.49 or 0.00646016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00039544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,324.61 or 0.06127780 BTC.

DREP [old] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

