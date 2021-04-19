Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster Sells 5,585 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $246,019.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,524,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 350,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,822. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

