Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster Sells 5,585 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $246,019.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,524,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 350,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,822. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.