Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,237,200 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 943,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.3 days.
OTCMKTS:DFRYF opened at $70.25 on Monday. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22.
Dufry Company Profile
