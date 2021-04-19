Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,237,200 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 943,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DFRYF opened at $70.25 on Monday. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22.

Get Dufry alerts:

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.