Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €33.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €33.00 ($38.82) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.82 ($42.14).

DUE stock opened at €36.56 ($43.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -160.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.80. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 52 week high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

