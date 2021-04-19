Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Shares Down 1.4%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

DYNDF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

