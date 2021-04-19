E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.00 ($14.12) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOAN. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.85 ($12.77).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.84 ($11.58) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.11. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

