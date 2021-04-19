E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.00 ($14.12) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOAN. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.85 ($12.77).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.84 ($11.58) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.11. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

