E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. E.On has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

