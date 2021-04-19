Earnbase (ENB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Earnbase coin can now be bought for approximately $10.00 or 0.00017853 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Earnbase has a market cap of $1.22 million and $1,913.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00063166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00276596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.97 or 0.00672815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,789.88 or 0.99574081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.39 or 0.00869898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Earnbase Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

