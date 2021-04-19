Earneo (RNO) Reaches One Day Volume of $86,906.00

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Earneo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Earneo has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $86,906.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Earneo has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00076856 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003141 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo Coin Profile

RNO is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 coins. The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earneo’s official website is www.earneo.io

Buying and Selling Earneo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earneo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earneo using one of the exchanges listed above.

