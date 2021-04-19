EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $164.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. EastGroup Properties traded as high as $153.60 and last traded at $153.36, with a volume of 144201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.91.

EGP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average of $139.74.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

