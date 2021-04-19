Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,138. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $119.01. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

