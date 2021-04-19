easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EJTTF opened at $13.49 on Monday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

