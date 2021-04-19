easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EJTTF opened at $13.49 on Monday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

