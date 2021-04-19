easyJet’s (ESYJY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Apr 19th, 2021


easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,535. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

