easyJet’s (ESYJY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,535. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

