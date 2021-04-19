Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Eaton by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 73,950 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Eaton by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,926. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $143.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.