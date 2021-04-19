Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.44. 27,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,926. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,606,000 after acquiring an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

