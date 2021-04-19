eBoost Price Reaches $0.0671 on Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 55.4% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $2,903.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.95 or 0.00460820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002517 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

