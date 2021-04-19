Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Shares Up 0.3%

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 1,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41.

Edgewater Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGDW)

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Edgewater Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties, Michigan. The company accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

