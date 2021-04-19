Einsteinium One Day Volume Reaches $112,734.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $100.18 million and approximately $112,734.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.95 or 0.00472634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,525,514 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

