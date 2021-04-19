Electricité de France S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electricité de France in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electricité de France’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

ECIFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.82 on Monday. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.