Electroneum 1-Day Volume Tops $2.24 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $386.71 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,856,271,699 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

