Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in March

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 587,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

EFLVF stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. Electrovaya has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

