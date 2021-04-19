Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.18

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 4488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Elementis alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.