Ellaism (ELLA) Trading Down 35.3% This Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $242,095.59 and $22.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,123.45 or 0.03848943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00058200 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,007,508 coins and its circulating supply is 43,956,176 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

