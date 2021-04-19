ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €13.50 ($15.88) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.43 ($15.80).

ZIL2 opened at €13.71 ($16.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $868.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 1 year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.87.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Analyst Recommendations for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

