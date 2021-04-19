ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €13.50 ($15.88) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.43 ($15.80).

ZIL2 opened at €13.71 ($16.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $868.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 1 year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.87.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

