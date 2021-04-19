Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Down 7.3%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.00 and last traded at $72.01. Approximately 7,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 683,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.58.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.