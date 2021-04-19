Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.63. 64,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,414. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.