Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.95

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$46.95 and last traded at C$46.70, with a volume of 1125993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.63 billion and a PE ratio of 31.70.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

