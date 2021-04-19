Encore Wire (WIRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Encore Wire to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $380.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Encore Wire to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WIRE opened at $70.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. Encore Wire has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

