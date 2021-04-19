Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Endesa from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZF traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250. Endesa has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

