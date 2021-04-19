Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0515 on Top Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $75.60 million and $1.27 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.22 or 0.00541255 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006167 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00242707 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021985 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,048.64 or 0.03656884 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.