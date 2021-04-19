Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENRFF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

