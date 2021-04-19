Energi Price Tops $3.24 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $128.87 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00005920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00045004 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.71 or 0.00293897 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00022049 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.74 or 0.03298530 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,811,993 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

