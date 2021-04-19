Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.66. 380,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 796% from the average session volume of 42,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

