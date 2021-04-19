ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €12.50 ($14.71) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s previous close.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.60 ($12.48).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €10.34 ($12.17) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €10.18 and a 200-day moving average of €8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion and a PE ratio of -4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €10.62 ($12.49).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

