Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 30.3% in March

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 391,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of E opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on E shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

ENI Company Profile

