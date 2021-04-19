Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.13 or 0.00551509 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005686 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00022295 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,853.25 or 0.03371795 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

