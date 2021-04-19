Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETTX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. 2,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

